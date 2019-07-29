After weekend of violent clashes, Beijing to address Hong Kong unrest
Updated : July 29, 2019 09:49 AM IST
In a rare move, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing, which has cabinet-level authority over the former British colony, is due to hold a news conference about the unrest gripping the city.
The protests have at times paralysed parts of the financial district, shut government offices and disrupted business operations across the city.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more