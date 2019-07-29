#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

After weekend of violent clashes, Beijing to address Hong Kong unrest

Updated : July 29, 2019 09:49 AM IST

In a rare move, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing, which has cabinet-level authority over the former British colony, is due to hold a news conference about the unrest gripping the city.
The protests have at times paralysed parts of the financial district, shut government offices and disrupted business operations across the city.
After weekend of violent clashes, Beijing to address Hong Kong unrest
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ICICI Bank shares rise over 4% after reporting profit in Q1

ICICI Bank shares rise over 4% after reporting profit in Q1

Top brokerage calls for July 29: Jefferies raises TP on ICICI Bank; UBS maintains 'sell' on Bajaj Auto

Top brokerage calls for July 29: Jefferies raises TP on ICICI Bank; UBS maintains 'sell' on Bajaj Auto

Dr Reddy's Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Dr Reddy's Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV