Healthcare After Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, Biden says masks not about being a 'tough guy' Updated : October 03, 2020 09:19 AM IST Biden's remarks as he campaigned in the battleground state of Michigan hours after testing negative twice for the virus, served as an implicit criticism of the Republican president. Trump has played down the deadliness of the virus for months, frequently eschews masks and has held campaign rallies of thousands with little social distancing.