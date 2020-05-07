Politics After steep price hike, Andhra reduces liquor shops by 15% Updated : May 07, 2020 08:47 AM IST The 75 percent hike is expected to fetch the state government an additional excise revenue of Rs 15,000 crore per annum. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the police department to control the flow of liquor from other states and illicit liquor. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365