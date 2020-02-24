  • SENSEX
After Sandeep Dixit, senior Congress leaders join chorus about party leadership

Updated : February 24, 2020 04:03 PM IST

Senior Congress leaders have joined the chorus, expounding upon the need for the party to address the sense of drift that the voters across the country have come to associate with it ever since it lost the 2014 general elections.
Sandeep Dixit, son of the former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit, was the first senior leader from the party to vocalise the need for the party to choose a leader.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor told the Indian Express: “We must articulate a vision for the future that embraces the aspirations of India’s majority — the young.”
