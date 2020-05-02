Politics After rumours about health, North Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance Updated : May 02, 2020 11:51 AM IST Speculation about Kim's health has been rife after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15. KCNA said Kim cut a ribbon at the ceremony on Friday and those attending the event "burst into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!' for the Supreme Leader..." Kim was seen in photographs smiling and talking to aides at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and also touring the plant. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365