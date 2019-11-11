After Mumbai’s Aarey protests, Guwahati residents form human chain for protection of trees
Updated : November 11, 2019 12:07 PM IST
A protester said that the administration is planning to cut about 250 trees along Brahmaputra for bridge construction.
Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the proposed six-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra, which upon completion would reduce travel time from south bank to the north bank of the river from 90 minutes to 15 minutes.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more