After Mumbai’s Aarey protests, Guwahati residents form human chain for protection of trees

Updated : November 11, 2019 12:07 PM IST

A protester said that the administration is planning to cut about 250 trees along Brahmaputra for bridge construction.
Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the proposed six-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra, which upon completion would reduce travel time from south bank to the north bank of the river from 90 minutes to 15 minutes.
