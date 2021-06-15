After Mukul Roy, TMC turncoats attempt return to Mamata Banerjee's camp

Just over a month after the Trinamool Congress won the West Bengal Assembly elections with a thumping majority, turncoats who had quit the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seem to be making a beeline to reenter Mamata Banerjee 's TMC. In the latest development, a section of BJP MLAs skipped a meeting with party leader Suvendu Adhikari and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

According to an NDTV report , 24 MLAs out of 74 stayed away from the meet raising speculation of "mass migration". Suvendu is the Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly and defeated Mamata from Nandigram in the assembly polls. However, reports suggest that not everyone is ready to accept his leadership.

Following Mukul Roy's exit from the BJP, there is speculation that Rajib Banerjee, Sarala Murmu and Sonali Guha would attempt to return to TMC. But the West Bengal chief minister may not accept everyone into the party as she had earlier said, "We will not take back those who left TMC just ahead of polls to join BJP. They are 'gaddars' (traitors)."

Murmu was reportedly unhappy with the ticket that was given to her by the ruling party. While Murmu was nominated from Habibpur seat in Malda, party sources had then claimed that she was keen to contest from Maldaha constituency.

Another former TMC MLA Sonali Guha had written to Banerjee, apologising for leaving the party. The four-time MLA from Satgachhia in South 24 Parganas district, had said, "The way a fish cannot stay out of the water, I will not be able to live without you, 'Didi'. I seek your forgiveness and if you don't forgive me, I won't be able to live. Please allow me to come back, and spend the rest of my life in your affection."

Another former TMC minister Rajib Banerjee who is reportedly planning to return had reportedly met TMC leader Kunal Ghosh last week.

On June 11, BJP national Vice President Mukul Roy along with son Subhranshu, re-joined TMC. Roy's return is seen as a signal that may trigger more defections from BJP's Bengal unit, which may reduce its strength in the state assembly. The TMC had swept the recently held assembly polls winning 213 seats against BJPs 77 seats.

Roy was removed from the post of the party's national general secretary in February 2015, sometime after the Narada sting was carried out by investigative journalists where many politicians were allegedly caught accepting wads of cash from a fictitious company. He was also targeted by the Enforcement Directorate in the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

With inputs from PTI