After Manmohan Singh, Gandhi family may lose SPG cover

Updated : November 08, 2019 03:59 PM IST

The SPG currently guards Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
In August, the government has withdrawn SPG protection given to former prime minister Manmohan Singh following a review.
After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991, the SPG Act was amended to offer SPG protection to all former prime ministers and their families for at least 10 years.
