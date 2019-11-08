After Manmohan Singh, Gandhi family may lose SPG cover

The Narendra Modi government is likely to withdraw Special Protection Group (SPG) protection given to Gandhi family following a review by security agencies but will continue to get Z plus security, government sources privy to the developments told CNN-News18.

The SPG currently guards Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

According to multiple people familiar with the development, Gandhi family's Z plus security cover -- one of the highest -- will be now given by Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) trained Commandos.

Sources in the know told CNN-News18 that in the recent past there was no direct threat to Gandhi family and security cover of all former Prime Minister’s were reviewed time to time and downgraded whenever required.

In August, the government has withdrawn SPG protection given to former prime minister Manmohan Singh following a review. However, he continued to get Z plus security provided by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), preferably the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).