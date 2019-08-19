After Kashmir backing, PM Modi to visit UAE, Bahrain from August 23-25
Updated : August 19, 2019 10:07 AM IST
PM Modi would receive the Order of Zayed, the highest civil decoration of the UAE, which was conferred earlier in April 2019.
The Prime Minister would pay a state visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain from August 24-25 in the first ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Bahrain.
India-UAE ties were elevated in 2015 to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
