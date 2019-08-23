Politics
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Abhishek Singhvi, Shashi Tharoor says demonising Narendra Modi is wrong
Updated : August 23, 2019 01:09 PM IST
Remarks from Singhvi came a day after Ramesh said that it was "time we recognise Prime Minister Modi's work and what he did between 2014 and 2019 due to which he was voted back to power by over 30 percent of the electorate."
Ramesh added that the Prime Minister spoke a language that connected him with the people.Â
