Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Abhishek Singhvi, Shashi Tharoor says demonising Narendra Modi is wrong

After former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, his party colleagues and senior Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Shashi Tharoor said on Friday that "demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wrong."



Always said demonising #Modi wrong. No only is he #PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad & indifferentâ€”they must be judged issue wise and nt person wise. Certainly, #ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds. #Jairamramesh

. As you know, I have argued for six years now that @narendramodi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in Oppn coming around to a view for which i was excoriated at the time!

Remarks from Singhvi and Tharoor came a day after Ramesh said that it was "time we recognise Prime Minister Modi's work and what he did between 2014 and 2019 due to which he was voted back to power by over 30 percent of the electorate." He made the comments at a book launch event.

Ramesh added that the Prime Minister spoke a language that connected him with the people.

"Unless we recognise that he is doing things which people recognise and which have not been done in the past, we are not going to be able to confront this guy. Also, if you are going to demonise him all the time, you are not going to be able to confront him," he said.

While Ramesh clarified that he was not asking anyone to applaud the Prime Minister, he just wanted the political class to "recognise the traits he has brought to governance."

The Congress in recent times has witnessed difference of opinion within the party with many leaders supporting the Modi government's move to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to J&K, and bifurcate of the state into two Union Territories -- -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh sans one.