Aviation
After IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet bar Kunal Kamra from flying for heckling Arnab Goswami
Updated : January 29, 2020 01:16 PM IST
Air India and SpiceJet bar stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra “until further notice” despite absence of any official directive from regulator DGCA or the aviation ministry; other airlines await government order.
