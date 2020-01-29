After IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet bar Kunal Kamra from flying for heckling Arnab Goswami



SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E

— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 29, 2020

Neither the aviation ministry nor the regulator DGCA has issued a directive to airlines to suspend Kamra, said people familiar with the matter.

But aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned Kamra’s behaviour and advised airlines to impose restrictions on Kamra on Twitter On Tuesday after the comedian heckled Arnab Goswami, editor of the Republic TV news channel, on IndiGo's Mumbai-Lucknow flight.

Gurugram-based SpiceJet and Air India announced their decisions to suspend Kamra from flying on Twitter. IndiGo barred Kamra from flying for six months.

Full-service carrier Vistara has not barred Kamra yet. The airline said it stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against any behaviour or act that compromises the safety, security and dignity of its customers and staff.

“We will review and follow due process in such cases,” it said in a statement.

A spokesman for low-cost counterpart GoAir was not available for comment.

Unless an official directive comes from the government, these airlines will not act against Kamra, said the persons quoted above.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity.

In a video clip posted by Kamra on Twitter, he can be heard demanding Goswami, answer if he was a "coward or a journalist or a nationalist". Goswami maintained a calm demeanour, a far cry from his appearance on television.