In the aftermath of the union government’s interim ban on 59 Chinese apps, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India is one of the open regimes for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) provided companies abide by the government rules.

The MEA added that India has adopted an open regime for digital technology and internet. India is one of the world’s largest digital tech markets with over 680 million subscribers, it added.

The MEA said that companies operating in India have to follow rules regarding data security. In its Monday order banning the Chinese apps, the government said that the censure was “in view of information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

India welcomes investments in internet technology, but companies must abide by government rules, the MEA said on Thursday.

Following the ban announced on Monday, the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store on Thursday took down the 59 apps in question.

China has alleged discrimination on India’s part for censuring apps originating from its jurisdiction.

In the political circles the app ban has been seen as India’s retaliation to Chinese incursions inside its borders in Ladakh. In a particularly violent clash mid-June, 20 Indian soldiers died after clashing with their Chinese counterparts.