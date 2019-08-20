After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO sets eyes on Sun with Aditya-L1 probe in 2019-20, Mars, Venus missions by 2023
Updated : August 20, 2019 11:18 AM IST
The Isro has chalked out plans to carry out an ambitious 36 launches in two yearsâ€™ time.
Isro has set its eyes on Sun in 2019-20 with its Aditya-L1 probe.
Isro is also busy with its ambitious Rs 10,000 crore man-in-the-space mission or Gaganyaan mission.
