Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO sets eyes on Sun with Aditya-L1 probe in 2019-20, Mars, Venus missions by 2023

Updated : August 20, 2019 11:18 AM IST

The Isro has chalked out plans to carry out an ambitious 36 launches in two yearsâ€™ time.
Isro has set its eyes on Sun in 2019-20 with its Aditya-L1 probe.
Isro is also busy with its ambitious Rs 10,000 crore man-in-the-space mission or Gaganyaan mission.
After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO sets eyes on Sun with Aditya-L1 probe in 2019-20, Mars, Venus missions by 2023
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This stock rose over 4000% in 8 years but fell 78% in just last 1 year. Here's why

This stock rose over 4000% in 8 years but fell 78% in just last 1 year. Here's why

After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO sets eyes on Sun with Aditya-L1 probe in 2019-20, Mars, Venus missions by 2023

After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO sets eyes on Sun with Aditya-L1 probe in 2019-20, Mars, Venus missions by 2023

Maruti Suzuki offers 5-year, 1 lakh km warranty on diesel variants of Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki offers 5-year, 1 lakh km warranty on diesel variants of Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV