After big wins, Joe Biden makes appeal to young Bernie Sanders voters: 'I hear you'

Updated : March 18, 2020 04:19 PM IST

Joe Biden began looking to the November 3 general election against Republican President Donald Trump after Tuesday’s dominating wins in Florida, Illinois and Arizona
Joe Biden has taken command of the Democratic race in the past two weeks, scoring victories in 16 of the last 21 state contests before Tuesday.
Biden, 77, still faces work to convince supporters of Sanders, who has pushed the Democratic Party to the left with his democratic socialist economic agenda, to back him in a general election campaign against Trump.
