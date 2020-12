Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday predicted a humiliating defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.

He claimed that BJP would struggle to even cross double digits in the election.

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

भाजपा की बंगाल में जो सुनामी चल रही हैं, सरकार बनने के बाद इस देश को एक चुनाव रणनीतिकार खोना पड़ेगा। — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) December 21, 2020

"On Saturday, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah asserted that BJP will form next government in the state with at least 200 out of 294 seats in the election.

Addressing a rally, Shah said, “the turnout of a sizeable number of people in the roadshow indicated that people of West Bengal are "angry" with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and want a change.”

Shah was in Kolkata on a weekend visit to take stock of his party’s affairs ahead of the elections.

Kishor is known for as much for his canny political understanding, as he is for working with whichever party wants to seek his services.