Politics
Afghan wedding suicide blast kills 63, wounds 182
Updated : August 18, 2019 10:00 AM IST
The attack came as the Taliban and the United States are trying to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with the US-backed government.
The Taliban denied responsibility for the blast at a west Kabul wedding hall, in a minority Shi'ite neighbourhood, packed with people celebrating a marriage.
