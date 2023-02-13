Congress accuses PM Modi for taking false credit for Aero India

The man in fancy dress claims credit for Aero India, the show held in Bengaluru. The truth is it started way back in 1996 and gained in strength over the years. It’s held in Bengaluru simply because of the presence of organisations there tracing their origins to the Nehruvian era
The Congress party on Monday took a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "man in fancy dress" who was taking credit for Aero India without merit. According to the opposition party, the event actually began in 1996 and is held in Bengaluru due to the city's links to the Nehruvian era.
Recommended ArticlesView All
ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus
Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West
Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space
Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection
Feb 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The Aero India show is a biennial military aviation exhibition. The 14th edition of the show was inaugurated today at Yelahanka Air Force Station on the outskirts of Bangalore by the prime minister alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to voice his criticism, saying, "The man in fancy dress claims credit for Aero India, the show held in Bengaluru. The truth is it started way back in 1996 and gained in strength over the years. It’s held in Bengaluru simply because of the presence of organizations there tracing their origins to the Nehruvian era."
The man in fancy dress claims credit for Aero India, the show held in Bengaluru. The truth is it started way back in 1996 and gained in strength over the years. It’s held in Bengaluru simply because of the presence of organisations there tracing their origins to the Nehruvian era— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 13, 2023
Modi was dressed in a traditional outfit consisting of a kurta-pyjama and a sadri jacket. He also had a hat on.
In his speech, Modi emphasized the growth of India's defense production sector in the past eight to nine years, and announced the goal of increasing military hardware exports from $1.5 billion to $5 billion by 2024-25.
ALSO READ | Aero India 2023 'not just a show', says PM Modi as he seeks to boost defence exports to $5 billion by 2024-25
With agency inputs.
First Published: Feb 13, 2023 4:25 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!