Congress accuses PM Modi for taking false credit for Aero India

The Congress party on Monday took a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "man in fancy dress" who was taking credit for Aero India without merit. According to the opposition party, the event actually began in 1996 and is held in Bengaluru due to the city's links to the Nehruvian era.

The Aero India show is a biennial military aviation exhibition. The 14th edition of the show was inaugurated today at Yelahanka Air Force Station on the outskirts of Bangalore by the prime minister alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to voice his criticism, saying, "The man in fancy dress claims credit for Aero India, the show held in Bengaluru. The truth is it started way back in 1996 and gained in strength over the years. It’s held in Bengaluru simply because of the presence of organizations there tracing their origins to the Nehruvian era."

Modi was dressed in a traditional outfit consisting of a kurta-pyjama and a sadri jacket. He also had a hat on.

In his speech, Modi emphasized the growth of India's defense production sector in the past eight to nine years, and announced the goal of increasing military hardware exports from $1.5 billion to $5 billion by 2024-25.

With agency inputs.