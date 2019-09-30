Maharasthra assembly election 2019: Aditya Thackeray to contest from Worli
Updated : September 30, 2019 09:00 AM IST
The 29-year old grandson of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray will stand from the prestigious Worli seat in south-central Mumbai.
Aditya Thackeray will be the first member from the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray after Shalini Thackeray.
Aditya Thackeray was appointed as the Yuva Sena President in 2010 and was subsequently named a 'leader' of the Shiv Sena in 2018.
