Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clarifies on his ‘Pagla Modi’ jibe at PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has stirred another political storm with his ‘Pagla Modi’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a press conference on the scrapping of Rs 2000 notes. The West Bengal President was quick to clarify that it was not him but the people who are referring to him as ‘pagla’ Modi after the decision to withdraw the Rs 2000 currency notes from circulation.

According to ANI, addressing a press conference on Wednesday on the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes, the Congress MP said, "…he is not Modi but pagla Modi. People called him pagla Modi."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also commented on the recent meeting of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal in Kolkata. The West Bengal President said that parties like Trinamool and AAP are coming together to take advantage of sentiments 'against' PM Modi. “There is growing frustration among the people of India towards Modi. People are referring to Modi as ‘pagla’ Modi. With public sentiment turning against Modi, parties like AAP and TMC are attempting to regain relevance," he said.

The Murshidabad MP's comment sparked a war of words with sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. WB BJP President Sukanta Majumdar hit out at Chowdhury for using abusive language against PM Modi.

Calling Chowdhury a repeat offender, Majumdar tweeted, “Congress leader Adhir Ranjan abuses PM Modi again and calls him ‘Pagla’. He has used abusive language again and again. He is a repeat offender. I strongly condemn this. He should apologise immediately."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s strong remarks come at a time when Opposition parties have been at loggerheads with the government over the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Congress and other opposition parties including Samajwadi Party, Trinamool, and CPI have called for a boycott of the event, demanding that the inauguration should be done by President Draupadi Murmu and not PM Modi.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had previously come under fire for drawing an objectionable comparison of PM Modi in the Parliament. Reacting to parallels between PM Modi and Indira Gandhi, he said, "kahan maa ganga, kahan gandi naali (one is Mother Ganges, other is a dirty drain).

Following the uproar, Chowdhury, the Congress leader issued a clarification in the Lok Sabha that he did not intend to insult PM Modi and regretted if the comments had hurt him.

“I think you are certainly misunderstanding me. I did not say gandi naali (dirty drain), I said naali. If the PM felt bad or hurt, I will be pained. I did not say this to cause him hurt. I was provoked to say this when BJP MP compared him with Swami Vivekananda,” Chowdhury had said.