Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clarifies on his ‘Pagla Modi’ jibe at PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has stirred another political storm with his ‘Pagla Modi’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a press conference on the scrapping of Rs 2000 notes. The West Bengal President was quick to clarify that it was not him but the people who are referring to him as ‘pagla’ Modi after the decision to withdraw the Rs 2000 currency notes from circulation.

According to ANI, addressing a press conference on Wednesday on the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes, the Congress MP said, "…he is not Modi but pagla Modi. People called him pagla Modi."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also commented on the recent meeting of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal in Kolkata. The West Bengal President said that parties like Trinamool and AAP are coming together to take advantage of sentiments 'against' PM Modi. “There is growing frustration among the people of India towards Modi. People are referring to Modi as ‘pagla’ Modi. With public sentiment turning against Modi, parties like AAP and TMC are attempting to regain relevance," he said.