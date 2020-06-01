Politics
'Addicted to quitting': China takes dig at US over plan to withdraw from WHO
Updated : June 01, 2020 03:25 PM IST
China foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the international community disagreed with what he described as the selfish behaviour of the United States.
US President Donald Trump announced on Friday the United States would cut ties with the WHO, accusing the UN agency of becoming a puppet of China.
Since taking office, Trump has questioned the value of the United Nations and scorned the importance of multilateralism as he focuses on an "America First" agenda.