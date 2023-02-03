English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics News

Oppn parties demand SC or JPC probe into Adani issue, may stage sit in protest at Parliament House on Feb 6

politics | Feb 3, 2023 1:58 PM IST

Oppn parties demand SC or JPC probe into Adani issue, may stage sit-in protest at Parliament House on Feb 6

Profile image
By Parikshit Luthra   | Ayushi Agarwal   Feb 3, 2023 2:39 PM IST (Updated)
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Following more than a week of tumultuous market action and heated debate in Parliament and around the country, Opposition parties in India are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee or Supreme Court probe into the Adani stock crash issue.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Aiming to establish India as skill capital of the world

Budget 2023: Aiming to establish India as skill capital of the world

Feb 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class 

Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class 

Feb 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential

Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential

Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key

Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Members of the Opposition may stage a sit-in protest on Monday, February 6, near the Gandhi Statue in protest of the government's "silence" on the matter.
A plea from Advocate ML Sharma was filed in the Supreme Court seeking compensation for investors who had lost their money due to the market reaction to the short-seller Hindenburg Research's report. Adani Group's market cap has halved since January 24 and has fallen below Rs 10 lakh crore.
ALSO READ | Adani stock crash: Plea seeking compensation for investors filed in Supreme Court
Friday's Parliamentary sessions of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also adjourned until 2 pm following protests by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the fraud allegations against the Adani Group, which led to the stock crash.
The Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the suspension of business notices filed by members of the Opposition.
"I have gone through all the notices. I am unable to accede to them as these are not fulfilling the requirements of rule 267 and are not in conformity with the direction by the chair on December 8, 2022," Dhankar said on Friday, leading to uproar from Opposition members.
Around 16 Opposition parties held a meeting in Parliament on Friday morning to chalk out their strategy for the floor of the House. They discussed short-seller Hindenburg Research's report on Adani Enterprises.
The Opposition has accused the Centre of "forcing" government institutions like LIC, SBI and PSU Banks to invest in the Adani Group companies and demands answers on how much money was put into them.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also demanded day-to-day reporting on the controversy.
Also Read: LIC has not sold any Adani group shares in current selloff: Exclusive
 
First Published: Feb 3, 2023 1:58 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X