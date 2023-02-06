English
Adani row: Congress, Opposition members protest outside Parliament, demand JPC probe

By Ayushi Agarwal  Feb 6, 2023 1:09:38 PM IST (Updated)

Members of the Opposition on Monday held a protest outside the Parliament demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the Adani issue.

The Congress party has announced that it will launch nationwide protests at several locations including office branches of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI).
MPs gathered outside the Parliament in front of the Gandhi Statue in Delhi on Monday with slogans reading, "We demand JPC or SC monitored probe on Adani scandal."
Both Houses of the Parliament Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm today amid chaos due to Opposition members seeking a discussion on the issue.
This is a developing story.
 
 
First Published: Feb 6, 2023 12:43 PM IST
Tags

Adani EnterpriseAdani group companiesCongressParliament

