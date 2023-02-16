Adani-Hindenburg Row: Government files affidavit in sealed envelope only for Supreme Court judges

The government has filed an affidavit in a sealed envelope only for Supreme Court judges in response to a suggestion for an expert committee in the Adani-Hindenburg case.

The Supreme Court had suggested an expert committee to review and improve the current framework for investor protection. The court had earlier expressed concern about "lakhs of crores" of investor wealth being wiped out due to a fall in share prices of Adani group companies.

Adani Group companies have been on a downward spiral after a report from short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of fraud.

In the previous hearing, the government had shared its reservation over the potentially adverse signals being sent out to global investors by an expert panel reviewing the existing protection framework.

While the government's affidavit is likely to accept the suggestion for an expert panel, it is expected to have riders. The affidavit is also likely to recommend names of experts who should be considered for the panel. However, the government is also likely to recommend limiting the scope of issues to be considered by the expert panel.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on February 17.