homepolitics NewsAdani Hindenburg Row: Government files affidavit in sealed envelope only for Supreme Court judges
politics | Feb 16, 2023 2:57 PM IST

Adani-Hindenburg Row: Government files affidavit in sealed envelope only for Supreme Court judges

Profile image
By Ashmit Kumar   Feb 16, 2023 3:44 PM IST (Updated)
Adani Group companies have been on a downward spiral after a report from short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of fraud.

The government has filed an affidavit in a sealed envelope only for Supreme Court judges in response to a suggestion for an expert committee in the Adani-Hindenburg case.

The Supreme Court had suggested an expert committee to review and improve the current framework for investor protection. The court had earlier expressed concern about "lakhs of crores" of investor wealth being wiped out due to a fall in share prices of Adani group companies.
In the previous hearing, the government had shared its reservation over the potentially adverse signals being sent out to global investors by an expert panel reviewing the existing protection framework.
Also read: Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court agrees to hear fresh PIL on February 17
While the government's affidavit is likely to accept the suggestion for an expert panel, it is expected to have riders. The affidavit is also likely to recommend names of experts who should be considered for the panel. However, the government is also likely to recommend limiting the scope of issues to be considered by the expert panel.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on February 17.
It is noteworthy that a recent plea in the Supreme Court by Congress Leader Jaya Thakur seeks a probe against Adani companies, as well as an investigation of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) for subscribing to a follow-on public offering (FPO) at elevated price levels.
Also read: Cong accuses govt of allowing Adani group to 'gain monopoly' in defence sector, asks is it in national interest
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 2:57 PM IST
