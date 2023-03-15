Adani Issue | Opposition MPs protest march halted at Delhi's Vijay Chowk

Leaders of several opposition parties will take out a protest march from Parliament House to the ED's head office and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue. This protest march comes after opposition parties demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for investigation of the Adani issue.

Delhi police stopped several oppositions parties' leaders on Wednesday at Vijay Chowk as they took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue. The leaders have now returned back to the Parliament complex.

Earlier, the Police implemented increased security measures outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office after leaders of opposition parties called for a protest march from Parliament House to headquarters, PTI reported.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned center's intention for imposing section 144 at the Vijay Chowk. "We are 200 and there are 2000 Police personnel here, so they want to suppress our voices," he alleged.

As per Kharge, opposition MPs from 17-18 political parties wants to seek a joint parliamentary investigation on how Adani group made crores of rupees within 2.5 years.

"All of us are going to meet the Director ED to submit a memorandum into Adani's scam. But the Govt is not letting us anywhere near Vijay Chowk, they have stopped us. There is a scam of lakhs of Rupees, LIC, SBI & other banks are destroyed," he added.

This protest march comes after opposition parties demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for investigation of the Adani issue. "However, the BJP doesn't want a JPC as it will bring out the corruption and expose their real face. They wanted a JPC till they were in opposition, now they are scared," Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha AK Chowdhury said.

"We don't need to stop them (Congress). We are ready to discuss this openly. We will not step back because we are a good govt for the country. We are not even afraid of anyone. Everyone understands the problem of opposition: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on opposition's protest," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said to ANI on opposition's protest.

-With inputs from PTI