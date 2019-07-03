Adani Group gets Cabinet nod to manage Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mangalore airports
Updated : July 03, 2019 05:01 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to Adani Group to operate, manage and develop the airports of Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mangaluru in a public-private partnership model.
The other three airports — in Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram — will be taken up later by the Cabinet.
Under a two-stage tender process, which concluded late February, Adani Group emerged as the highest bidder for all six airports, quoting the highest per passenger fee to be paid to Airports Authority of India (AAI) on a monthly basis.
