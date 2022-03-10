Adampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Adampur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Adampur is an assembly constituency in the Jalandhar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Adampur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Adampur was won by Pawan Kumar Tinu of the SAD. He defeated INC's Mohinder Singh Kaypee.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Sh Pawan Kumar Tinu.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pawan Kumar Tinu garnered 45,229 votes, securing 38.91 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7,699 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.62 percent.

The total number of voters in the Adampur constituency stands at 1,67,424 with 80,433 male voters and 86,987 female voters.

The Adampur constituency has a literacy level of 88 percent.