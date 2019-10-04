#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Adampur: BJP's glamour challenge in Congress home turf in Haryana

Updated : October 04, 2019 11:19 AM IST

The BJP has pitted small screen actress and greenhorn activist Sonali Phogat against sitting legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Congress in the Jat-dominated Adampur seat.
The politics of Adampur, mainly in the assembly polls, is dominated by the Bishnoi family.
Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.
Adampur: BJP's glamour challenge in Congress home turf in Haryana
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV