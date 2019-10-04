Politics
Adampur: BJP's glamour challenge in Congress home turf in Haryana
Updated : October 04, 2019 11:19 AM IST
The BJP has pitted small screen actress and greenhorn activist Sonali Phogat against sitting legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Congress in the Jat-dominated Adampur seat.
The politics of Adampur, mainly in the assembly polls, is dominated by the Bishnoi family.
Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.
