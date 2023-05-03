ABVP holds screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ at JNU, triggers protest

While the film received a cheerful response from the viewers at the screening, a left wing student’s organisation protested the move at the campus. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 5.

The upcoming Hindi film 'The Kerala Story', which has already stirred controversy, was screened at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday amid protests. Organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the screening was followed by an interaction with the film’s director Sudipto Sen, Vipul Amrutlal and actress Adah Sharma.

While the film received a cheerful response from the students who attended the screening, it triggered a protest by a group of students at the campus.

A protest was held by the members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Sabarmati Dhaba on the campus.

“The Kerala Story’ is another attempt of the Sangh Parivar’s ‘lie factory’ to polarise society by propagating Islamophobia and outright lies,” Sagnik, SFI Secretary told Indian Express.

ALSO READ |

The Kerala Story has faced severe backlash from groups and political parties including the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) over allegedly promoting BJP’s agenda of showing Kerala in bad light.

The film, written and directed by Sudipto Sen, claims to be |unearthing” the events behind the 2016 incidents from Kerala where several girls reportedly went missing and were allegedly converted to Islam to join ISIS. The film’s trailer made a huge claim that "approximately 32,000 women" have allegedly gone missing from the southern state and got radicalised to be deployed in terror missions in India and abroad.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 5.

These claims have faced stark criticism and the logic behind the numbers has been questioned.

On April 30, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the makers of the film and accused them of pushing the propaganda of Sangh Parivar and projecting the southern state as a centre of religious extremism.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to impose a ban on the film and asked the petitioners to move to the appropriate forum.

Separately, The Kerala High Court refused to stay the screening of the film as the bench said that there have many cuts in the movie, especially the ones found to be controversial, as per a TOI report.