ABVP holds screening of 'The Kerala Story' at JNU, triggers protest

ABVP holds screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ at JNU, triggers protest

ABVP holds screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ at JNU, triggers protest
By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 12:55:14 PM IST (Published)

While the film received a cheerful response from the viewers at the screening, a left wing student’s organisation protested the move at the campus. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 5.

The upcoming Hindi film 'The Kerala Story', which has already stirred controversy, was screened at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday amid protests. Organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the screening was followed by an interaction with the film’s director Sudipto Sen, Vipul Amrutlal and actress Adah Sharma.

While the film received a cheerful response from the students who attended the screening, it triggered a protest by a group of students at the campus.
A protest was held by the members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Sabarmati Dhaba on the campus.
X