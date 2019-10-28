#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
India markets closed today for Diwali
Asian shares edge up to three-month high, dollar marks time before Fed
Oil holds steady as Russia reaffirms commitment to output cuts
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Politics
Economy

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: The tip, the raid, the reveal and the killing of the ISIS leader

Updated : October 28, 2019 10:00 AM IST

The daring raid was the culmination of years of steady intelligence-gathering work — and 48 hours of hurry-up planning once Washington got word that al-Baghdadi would be at a compound in northwestern Syria.
Events developed quickly once the White House learned on Thursday there was "a high probability" that al-Baghdadi would be at an Idlib province compound.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: The tip, the raid, the reveal and the killing of the ISIS leader
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV