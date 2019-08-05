#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Abrogation of Article 370: These are the legal hurdles the govt could face

Updated : August 05, 2019 03:52 PM IST

The decision has evoked sharp responses on either side, with several questions being raised about the legality of the decision.
Abrogating Article 370, technically, alters the foundation of J&K accession to India.
Abrogation of Article 370: These are the legal hurdles the govt could face
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid J&K unrest, global growth concerns; banking indices drag, YES Bank down 8%

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid J&K unrest, global growth concerns; banking indices drag, YES Bank down 8%

Suzuki posts 46% drop in Q1 profit on slowing India demand

Suzuki posts 46% drop in Q1 profit on slowing India demand

Opening Bell: Sensex plunges 600 points, Nifty around 10,800 level; YES Bank tanks 7%, SBI down 4%

Opening Bell: Sensex plunges 600 points, Nifty around 10,800 level; YES Bank tanks 7%, SBI down 4%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV