Abrogation of Article 370 right step for Ladakh, says Amit Shah

Updated : November 17, 2019 06:37 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government is committed to bring all round development to the newly created Union Territory of Ladakh and abrogation of Article 370 was the right step in this direction.
The home minister said new hydro electric and solar power projects planned for Ladakh at a cost of Rs 50,000 crore will produce 7,500 MW power and will be completed in the next four years.
Shah made the comments as he launched, through video conference, a special winter-grade diesel for the high altitude region which faces sub-zero temperatures during the winter months.
