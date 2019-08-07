#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Abrogation of Article 370: A new hope or a great betrayal?

Updated : August 07, 2019 06:30 PM IST

While Home Minister Amit Shah has promised that statehood would be restored once normality is restored, it is anyoneâ€™s guess as to how long that would be.
After all, the government governs with the consent of the people; and any major decision regarding their future should be consultative.
Abrogation of Article 370: A new hope or a great betrayal?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tata Chemicals Q1 earnings today: Here's what to expect

Tata Chemicals Q1 earnings today: Here's what to expect

Spandana Sphoorty Financial IPO subscribed 1.05 times

Spandana Sphoorty Financial IPO subscribed 1.05 times

Gold breaches $1,500 ceiling in beeline to safe havens

Gold breaches $1,500 ceiling in beeline to safe havens

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV