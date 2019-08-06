#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Abolition of Article 370: Why Kashmir is Amit Shah’s Sardar Patel moment

August 06, 2019

Shah has taken Kashmir on an Expressway in which there is no U-turn though it remains to be seen how smooth the ride is going to be in the days to come.
Modi and Shah also had no illusions about an elusive national consensus on the issue nor about a day when the Kashmiri Muslims or political parties themselves would come forward and demand abolition of the transitory provision.
Abolition of Article 370: Why Kashmir is Amit Shah’s Sardar Patel moment
