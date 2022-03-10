  • Business News>
Abohar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Abohar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Abohar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Abohar constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Abohar is an assembly constituency in the Fazilka district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Abohar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Abohar was won by Arun Narang of the BJP. He defeated INC's Sunil Jakhar.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sunil Kumar Jakhar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Arun Narang garnered 55091 votes, securing 44.03 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3279 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.62 percent.
The total number of voters in the Abohar constituency stands at 178416 with 83088 male voters and 95323 female voters.
The Abohar constituency has a literacy level of 79 percent.
