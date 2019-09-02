Abhinandan Varthaman flies MiG 21 jet with IAF Chief in Pathankot
Updated : September 02, 2019 04:30 PM IST
The 30-minute sortie came nearly six months after Varthaman sustained injuries while ejecting from a MiG 21 Bison during an aerial combat between India and Pakistan on February 27.
