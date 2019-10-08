Politics

Abhinandan Varthaman flies MiG-21 in Hindon on Air Force Day celebrations

Updated : October 08, 2019 03:01 PM IST

Wing Commander Abhinandan flew a MiG-21 at an air show held at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad during the Air Force Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Abhinandan's aerial maneuver on the MiG-21 was greeted by huge cheers from the crowds.