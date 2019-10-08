Politics
Abhinandan Varthaman flies MiG-21 in Hindon on Air Force Day celebrations
Updated : October 08, 2019 03:01 PM IST
Wing Commander Abhinandan flew a MiG-21 at an air show held at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad during the Air Force Day celebrations on Tuesday.
Abhinandan's aerial maneuver on the MiG-21 was greeted by huge cheers from the crowds.
The air show was also marked by aerial displays of fighter aircraft by other Balakot heroes.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more