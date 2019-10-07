Aarey forest: Supreme Court special bench to hold urgent hearing today
Updated : October 07, 2019 06:57 AM IST
The Bombay High Court last week refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and declined to quash the Mumbai municipal corporation's decision to allow felling of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up a metro car shed.
According the student's letter, Aarey forest is located adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and has five lakh trees.
