#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Aarey colony protests: Everything you need to know

Updated : October 06, 2019 06:01 PM IST

Mumbai’s Aarey colony has become a battleground for environmental activists and the state as it attempts to fell down 2,700 trees in preparation for the construction of a car shed for the next phase of expansion of the Mumbai metro.
However, as Maharashtra readies for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be held on 21 October, the matter has also taken a political hue.
As tensions escalated on Friday following the Mumbai High Court’s order to go ahead with the proposed felling, the Congress and Shiv Sena leaders were detained by the police for their opposition to the move.
Aarey colony protests: Everything you need to know
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV