Aarey colony protests: Everything you need to know
Updated : October 06, 2019 06:01 PM IST
Mumbai’s Aarey colony has become a battleground for environmental activists and the state as it attempts to fell down 2,700 trees in preparation for the construction of a car shed for the next phase of expansion of the Mumbai metro.
However, as Maharashtra readies for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be held on 21 October, the matter has also taken a political hue.
As tensions escalated on Friday following the Mumbai High Court’s order to go ahead with the proposed felling, the Congress and Shiv Sena leaders were detained by the police for their opposition to the move.
