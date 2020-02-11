#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
AAP's post-poll big task: Control over babus' posting

Updated : February 11, 2020 06:32 PM IST

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the issue between the Delhi government and Centre soon.
In February 2019, a Supreme Court bench delivered a verdict on six contentious issues on the division of powers between the Delhi government and the Centre represented by Lt Governor (LG).
The Centre was handed over Delhi Anti Corruption Branch (ACB), and the Centre has the power to appoint an enquiry commission.
