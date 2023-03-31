AAP workers arrested for putting up anti-Modi posters in Gujarat

Police have identified the AAP workers as Natwar Thakor, Jatin Patel, Kuldeep Bhatt, Bipin Sharma, Ajay Chauhan, Arvind Chauhan, Jivan Maheshwari and Paresh Tulsiani.

Eight workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were arrested on Thursday for allegedly putting up posters with the text “Modi hatao, desh bachao” (Remove Modi, save the country) in different parts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, according to police.

The city crime branch said in a release that the workers were arrested on the charge of damaging public property in areas like Isanpur, Maninagar, Vatva, Narol and Vadaj. The posters were put up by the AAP workers on Thursday, it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday launched a poster campaign with the same slogan on its banners in several languages and put them up across 22 states, AAP Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said.

The arrests were made after the registration of FIRs in different police stations earlier in the day, said the release.

Police have identified the AAP workers as Natwar Thakor, Jatin Patel, Kuldeep Bhatt, Bipin Sharma, Ajay Chauhan, Arvind Chauhan, Jivan Maheshwari and Paresh Tulsiani.

In Delhi, over 30 FIRs were filed regarding the posters on Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Speaking at a Jantar Mantar protest on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the prime minister to release the six individuals who had been arrested for pasting the posters.

In response to the arrests, AAP’s Gujarat vice president Sagar Rabari condemned the action, stating that it proved their point that “democracy is in danger."

Rabari also criticized the police for only booking their workers in Gujarat, although the party had posted similar posters in many other states on Thursday.

“This police action proves that our apprehension that democracy is in danger is not misplaced and we were not wrong in carrying out that poster drive,” said Rabari.

The Delhi BJP on Thursday, however, dismissed the posters saying Modi's popularity will see him through any such campaign. They also proclaimed that the AAP will not win a single Lok Sabha seat in the Kejriwal-led national capital.

In last year’s Gujarat Assembly elections, AAP won five seats and secured 13 per cent of the popular vote, in a performance that belied its high-decibel campaign in the state. BJP registered a record 156 wins in the house of 182 seats.

