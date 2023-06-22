'AAP to skip Opposition meet in Patna if Congress...,' say party sources

AAP sources said the party will skip the Opposition meet in Patna on June 23 if the Congress refuses to assure its support against the Centre’s ordinance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources reportedly threatened to skip the key Opposition meet in Patna on Friday if the Congress refuses to assure its support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party against the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.

"If Congress won’t assure support against Centre’s ordinance in the Patna opposition meet, then the Aam Aadmi Party to walk out of the meeting," AAP sources told news agency ANI.

Leader of around 15-20 Opposition parties are likely to attend the key meet scheduled to take place in Patna, Bihar, on Friday.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Tamil Nadu CM and MK Stalin are likley to party of the meet.

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called a meeting of top Opposition leaders to mobilise the Opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the statement by AAP sources seemed to have triggered a row.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said Arvind Kejriwal is the first person there (in the opposition meeting) who is asking to keep his agenda (support against Ordinance on control of power in Delhi) above everything. "They (other opposition leaders) might ask him to leave," Tiwari was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.