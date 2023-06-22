'AAP to skip Opposition meet in Patna if Congress...,' say party sources

AAP sources said the party will skip the Opposition meet in Patna on June 23 if the Congress refuses to assure its support against the Centre’s ordinance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources reportedly threatened to skip the key Opposition meet in Patna on Friday if the Congress refuses to assure its support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party against the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.

"If Congress won’t assure support against Centre’s ordinance in the Patna opposition meet, then the Aam Aadmi Party to walk out of the meeting," AAP sources told news agency ANI.

Leader of around 15-20 Opposition parties are likely to attend the key meet scheduled to take place in Patna, Bihar, on Friday.