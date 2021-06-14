Home

    AAP to contest on all 182 seats in 2022 Gujarat polls, says Arvind Kejriwal

    IST (Published)
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that it will contest on all 182 seats in the 2022 Gujarat legislative assembly polls.

    AAP to contest on all 182 seats in 2022 Gujarat polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that it will contest on all 182 seats in the 2022 Gujarat legislative assembly polls. The announcement was made by AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
    "Our candidates will contest on all seats," said Kejriwal.
    "People here (Gujarat) think if electricity can be free in Delhi, why not here? Likewise, for hospitals also the condition has not improved in 70 years here. But things will change now," he said.
    AAP had contested on 29 seats in the 2017 state elections and got 0.62 percent votes on the contested seats. A total of 66 parties were in the battle.
    The BJP had won 99 seats and the Congress 77 in the fiercely contested polls.
