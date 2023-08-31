AAP targets LG, BJP over Shivling fountains installed in New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused both the ruling BJP government at the centre and its appointee Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for disrespecting the 'Shivling' by installing similar shaped fountains in New Delhi. Taking to X, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh an apology from BJP and action against Saxena.

"Shivling was insulted under the leadership of Modi ji and shameless BJP members are praising Modi. Delhi LG is being applauded for disrespecting Shivling. The BJP should apologise to the country and action should be taken against the LG," Singh posted.

मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में शिवलिंग का अपमान किया गया और बेशर्म भाजपाई मोदी की तारीफ़ कर रहे हैं।दिल्ली के LG शिवलिंग का अनादर करके वाहवाही लूट रहे हैं।BJP को देश से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिये LG पर कार्यवाही करो। pic.twitter.com/72mjQ2cmz9 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 31, 2023 AAP's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar joined his colleague and echoed similar sentiments. "@LtGovDelhi has played with the faith of crores of Hindus by getting Shivling-shaped fountains installed in Delhi."

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also questioned LG VK Saxena's power to sanction money for projects in the national capital.

AAP was joined by some other non-NDA parties as well. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Y Sathish Reddy said the centre has made "Mockery of Hinduism."

There was no immediate reaction from the LG's office or the BJP.

As part of the beautification drive ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi, 18 fountains shaped like the 'Shivling' have been installed at the Hanuman Mandir junction in the Palam airport's technical area. The Shivling fountains lie on the stretch of the road the dignitaries are to take after landing at the airport.

The 18th edition of G20 Leaders' Summit is anticipated to draw several heads of state and diplomats to India. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the multinational group.

BJP blames AAP

BJP, on the other hand, blamed AAP for disrespting the Shivling and using it for decorative purposes.

"A Shivling is not for decoration. And Dhaula Kuan is not Gyanvapi. AAP Govt in Delhi has installed Shivling shaped fountains at Dhaula Kuan," BJP's media panelist Charu Pragya tweeted.

A Shivling is not for decoration. And Dhaula Kuan is not Gyanvapi. AAP Govt in Delhi has installed Shivling shaped fountains at Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/A4J0SMspl7— Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) August 30, 2023

