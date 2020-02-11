AAP wins in Delhi with big margin: Here're the Exit polls that got it right

As the counting of the high-decibel Delhi Assembly elections 2020 progressed on Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the clear winner.

The party is leading in 63 seats of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 7 seats, while Congress and other regional parties failed to open account.

Exit polls had predicted a big win for the ruling AAP. However, the BJP had claimed that the tally for the party will differ when actual results come. At least five exit polls had predicted that Arvind Kejriwal’s party will come to power with a bang and win over 50 seats.

India Today, ABP News, Republic, NEWSx and TV9 Bharatvarsh had given the AAP more than 50 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll had predicted 63 seats for the AAP and 7 for the BJP. ABP News had put the numbers for AAP and BJP at 56 and 14 seats, respectively.

However, Times Now-IPSOS polls had suggested that the AAP will win 44 seats, while the BJP will get 23 seats.

Republic-Jan Ki Baat had put AAP’s seat count at 54, BIJP’s tally at 15 and Congress 1. TV9 Bharatvarsh had put AAP’s seat tally at 54, BJP’s at 15 and Congress’ at 1.

The India Today-Axis My Axis exit poll, which had given 63 seats to AAP, is very close to the actual results of the election.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly poll, the AAP had bagged 67 seats and the BJP 3 and the Congress had drawn a blank.