The Aam Aadmi Party received over Rs 37 crore in donations in 2019-20 with party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contributing at least Rs 1.20 lakh to the party fund. The contribution report for 2019-20 submitted by the AAP to the Election Commission (EC) in December last year shows that it received over Rs 37.52 crore (Rs 37,52,21,831) as contributions from individuals and companies in financial year 2019-20.

The contribution report, with the list of donors running into over 350 pages, has now been put in the public domain by the EC. Kejriwal donated Rs 10,000 each on at least 12 occasions to the party fund.