By KV Prasad

Mini AAP Government in Punjab is showcasing its 180-days in office proclaiming its work speaks and will continue to be the hallmark. A few pre-poll promises have begun to roll-out but the short time is a little early to review the progress. At best it shows the intent of the government to implement its signature agenda – improvement in health, education, basic facilities and tackling corruption. Yet, it was hit by a setback on the law-and-order front. These are early days but the AAP government will be under intense watch.

“Sada Kaam Bolda” …Aage Bhi Sada Kaam hi Bolega” (Our work speaks for itself and in the future too our work will only speak for us) greeted readers of most newspapers in the northern region of the country. The central message in the Punjabi language with a picture of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann read” “Our work speaks”… Our work will speak in the future too”.

A simplistic rendition of the full-page front-page advertisement marked the completion of six months of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, a state where the less than a decade-old party was voted to govern.

Any occasion is an opportunity for political parties and their governments to list out achievements during their tenure, however brief these might be, and underscore the work being put in to fulfil the promises made in the run-up to the assembly elections.

After all, in a democracy, accountability of the executive is a factor that is designed to be tested regularly in the assembly through the elected representatives and periodic reiterations to the people to build a perception.

With a massive 92 seats in a 117-strong Punjab assembly, AAP and its Chief Minister are in an unenviable position. The brute majority provides a huge comfort and yet at the completion of 180 days in office, the AAP leaders cried hoarse accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of unleashing ‘Operation Lotus” alleging AAP legislators were being lured to defect. Now, the BJP has joined the issue and the war of words continues.

Political opponents of the government and AAP accused the party and its leadership of diverting attention on its inability to deliver on grand promises to the people of Punjab, who granted a chance to AAP instead of following the decades-old pattern of alternating between the Indian National Congress and the regional Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal).

Taking stock of the pledges the AAP operationalised its signature offer – 300 watts of free power to households – besides rolling out the other two mainstays, Mohalla Clinics and improving the standards of government-run schools. The additional major assurance of providing an Rs.1000 per month grant to women is awaited.

Then there were a few other incremental steps of clearing recruitment of 26,000 government jobs, absorbing contractual staff, grant of University Grants Commission pay scales for those teaching in government and government-aided educational institutions.

These are all significant foundational measures while another decision to raise by 50 per cent ex-gratia relief for the next of kin of soldiers who died on duty represents the gratitude of a grateful society. Punjab is among the few states which serve as a major recruitment hub of defence and security forces in the country.

Agriculture, a main vocation of Punjab, continues to be a sector beset with multiple problems and one perennial issue is the overdependence of the farmers on wheat and paddy cultivation. The problem of remunerative Minimum Support Prices revisits every season and related issues with the cultivation of these two staple food crops include decades-old water-logging and burning of the residue.

The AAP government offered MSP for Moong Dal, a first of sorts which it claims led to increasing in the area under cultivation. The aim is twin-pronged, one encourages diversification, encouraging farmers to shift from the paddy-wheat cultivation cycle and bringing more significant revenue since the country’s requirement of pulses is high. Then, the government is offering a Rs 1,500 bonus to farmers for adopting a new technique of Direct Sowing of Rice, which will save water and start addressing the water logging problem. These measures will take a long time to show results.

On the administrative side, the government is burdened with legacy issues of financial distress. The State government published a White Paper in June admitting the serious situation and expected rise in the face of rising debt and debt-servicing and high revenue and fiscal deficit. The debt-Gross State Domestic Product ratio and revenue deficit are second highest in the list of 17 general category states, according to the Reserve Bank of India report. Now, questions are being raised on fiscal prudence and the threat of a rising revenue deficit on account of free power and other subsidies.

In a step to cut down recurring expenditures, the AAP government amended the law providing pensionary benefits to former legislators. Called ‘One MLA-One Pension’ means a legislator cannot draw pension beyond entitlement for one term, however small is a welcome change that as per government estimates will save an annual outgo of Rs.100 crore.

Yet, one area of concern emerged in law and order. The apprehension expressed by political opponents about security appeared to have hit home this May when the Intelligence office of the State Police was attacked in Mohali, a district adjacent to the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the seat of the State Government. In addition, to the challenge of arms and contraband movement across the borders, the state police came under pressure after the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala.

What added to the issue was it came in the immediate backdrop of the State Government slashing the security of over 400 protected persons. Police action led to multiple arrest while killing of Kabaddi players led to revelation of gangs controlled by syndicates located overseas.

Now, another related area is to reduce corruption, one of the mainstays of AAP ever since it sprung from the Anna Hazare movement. In Punjab, the State government opened a round-the-clock helpline and demonstrated its intent by acting against one of its ministers accused of indulging in graft.

The AAP knows it needs to showcase its ability to deliver on both its unique style of governance and promises that touch the Aam Aadmi. Six months may be a short period to evaluate but early signs do indicate the path.